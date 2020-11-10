Overview

Dr. Paul Rockley, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Rockley works at PAUL F ROCKLEY MD PA in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.