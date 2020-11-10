See All Dermatologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Paul Rockley, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Rockley, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Rockley works at PAUL F ROCKLEY MD PA in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yvana P Cespedes MD PA
    17101 NE 19th Ave Ste 101, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 940-7766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2020
    Dr. Rockley is one of the best doctors out there period. Extremely knowledgeable, very professional yet very friendly and cares about you so much. God bless his heart. Unfortunately, he is not accepting my current insurance. If he accepts yours, don't even think twice, he is the one.
    Zion Zohar — Nov 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Rockley, MD
    About Dr. Paul Rockley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003823253
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rockley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rockley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rockley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rockley works at PAUL F ROCKLEY MD PA in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rockley’s profile.

    Dr. Rockley has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

