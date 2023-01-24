See All General Dentists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS

Dentistry
4.7 (118)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

Dr. Rodeghero works at Clearwater Family Dental in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Family Dental
    215 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 231-6381
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arestin® Therapy
Biocon Dental Implants
Bleeding Gums
Arestin® Therapy
Biocon Dental Implants
Bleeding Gums

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Biocon Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • United Healthcare Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodeghero?

    Jan 24, 2023
    If I could give 100 stars, I would. It starts with the level of expertise, phenomenal heartfelt service, timeliness of wait time, procedure, professionalism, and the level of caring from his staff. I flew from Louisville, Ky after seeing seeing 4 different dentists that couldn’t help and didn’t care and only want to use my dental benefits and not give the proper treatment. This is now my new dentist and gives me a reason to visit Clearwater twice a year!??
    — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodeghero to family and friends

    Dr. Rodeghero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodeghero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS.

    About Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689642316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodeghero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodeghero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodeghero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodeghero works at Clearwater Family Dental in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodeghero’s profile.

    Dr. Rodeghero speaks Albanian, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodeghero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodeghero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodeghero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodeghero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.