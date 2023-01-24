Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodeghero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Dentistry.
Locations
Clearwater Family Dental215 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 231-6381Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- United Healthcare Dental
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give 100 stars, I would. It starts with the level of expertise, phenomenal heartfelt service, timeliness of wait time, procedure, professionalism, and the level of caring from his staff. I flew from Louisville, Ky after seeing seeing 4 different dentists that couldn’t help and didn’t care and only want to use my dental benefits and not give the proper treatment. This is now my new dentist and gives me a reason to visit Clearwater twice a year!??
About Dr. Paul Rodeghero, DDS
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
- Ohio State University College of Dentistry
- University of Cincinnati
