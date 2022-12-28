Dr. Paul Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rodriguez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Rodriguez, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Vip Interventional Spine1821 NE 25th St Ste 100, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 941-0484Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez has been a life savior for me! I've been too other doctors none of which were able to relieve my back pain. I highly recommend Dr. Rodriguez.
About Dr. Paul Rodriguez, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629057914
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.