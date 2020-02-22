Overview of Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Paul Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.