Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD
Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Rollins III works at
Dr. Rollins III' Office Locations
-
1
Cpg Plastic Surgery1 Tech Park Dr Ste 1200, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 534-6750
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rollins III?
Dr. Rollins was calm and reassuring. He answered all of my questions and explained the healing process to me. He also explained how to care for my problem at home.
About Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1407840762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollins III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollins III works at
Dr. Rollins III has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollins III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.