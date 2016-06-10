Overview of Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD

Dr. Paul Rollins III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA.



Dr. Rollins III works at Conemaugh Medical Park in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.