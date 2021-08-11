Overview

Dr. Paul Romanello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Romanello works at Upper East Side Cardiology PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.