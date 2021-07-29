See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Paul Romo, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Paul Romo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Romo works at University Of New Mexico Addiction & Recovery in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unm Asap
    2600 Yale Blvd Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 994-7999
  2. 2
    Department of Surgery
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. Romo is a kind,caring and respectful person. Before coming into his office I had just left a abusive relationship with that I was insecure,lost and a addict. With his knowledge and compassion I truly believe turned my life around. I now walk thru life with confidence i am now able to set goals and reach them. Every month I come in and I'm welcome by his wonderful staff. When I meet with Dr. Romo I'm excited to let him know all the wonderful things I am doing with my life and family thanks to him. We need more doctors like him that truly believe in their patients and at the same time does not pass judgment I am very grateful ??
    — Jul 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paul Romo, MD
    About Dr. Paul Romo, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306089313
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Romo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romo works at University Of New Mexico Addiction & Recovery in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Romo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Romo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

