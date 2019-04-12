See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Eye Care & Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

    New York Eyewear
    130 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10032 (212) 568-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
Glaucoma

  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Apr 12, 2019
    He is excellent with my elderly father who is experiencing macular degeneration and trusts no one else to treat him. Not the warmest but thorough, kind and has treated his condition in a way that no one else has been able to. Very grateful to have him!
    About Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932198454
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Eye Care & Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

