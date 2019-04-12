Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Paul Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
New York Eyewear130 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 568-2600
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He is excellent with my elderly father who is experiencing macular degeneration and trusts no one else to treat him. Not the warmest but thorough, kind and has treated his condition in a way that no one else has been able to. Very grateful to have him!
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
