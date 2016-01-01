Overview of Dr. Paul Row, MD

Dr. Paul Row, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Row works at Eye Care Center Of Napa Valley in Napa, CA with other offices in American Canyon, CA and Saint Helena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.