Dr. Paul Rucinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rucinski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 620-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor. Feels for the patient!
About Dr. Paul Rucinski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164483376
Education & Certifications
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rucinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucinski accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucinski.
