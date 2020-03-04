Overview of Dr. Paul Rud, MD

Dr. Paul Rud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Rud works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN with other offices in Crosslake, MN and Pillager, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Baker’s Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.