Dr. Paul Rusonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Rusonis, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rusonis works at
Locations
Dermatology/Advanced Skin Care6021 University Blvd Ste 390, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 203-0607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Rusonis for more than 20 years for a variety of skin conditions. I have always received prompt, informed, courteous care. The staff are welcoming. The professionals are indeed professional and conversant with solid medical knowledge.
About Dr. Paul Rusonis, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922077171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusonis works at
Dr. Rusonis has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusonis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusonis.
