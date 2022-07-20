Dr. Paul Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Russo, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Russo, MD
Dr. Paul Russo, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Russo is like no other when it comes to a surgeon. He treats his patients like his family and you feel like your are in the best hands possible. Had my kidney removed last summer and Dr Russo was kind and patient explaining every detail so that I could make informed decisions. Simply the best!
About Dr. Paul Russo, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.