Overview of Dr. Paul Russo, MD

Dr. Paul Russo, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Russo works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.