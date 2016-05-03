Dr. Paul Ruzumna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzumna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ruzumna, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Ruzumna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Ruzumna works at
Locations
-
1
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
-
2
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment today with Dr Ruzumna and was very pleased. He was pleasant and thorough in explaining the results of my exam. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Paul Ruzumna, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1033133111
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruzumna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruzumna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruzumna has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruzumna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruzumna speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzumna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzumna.
