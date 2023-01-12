Overview of Dr. Paul Saadi, MD

Dr. Paul Saadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Saadi works at Dallas Bone & Joint Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.