Dr. Paul Saccone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Millburn, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Saccone, MD

Dr. Paul Saccone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Saccone works at Ankle and Foot Doctors of New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saccone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millburn Surgical Associates PA
    225 Millburn Ave # C, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 210-9171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Hidradenitis
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Paul Saccone, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407071657
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj New Jersey Med School|University Of Ok College Of Med
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Saccone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saccone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saccone works at Ankle and Foot Doctors of New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saccone’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saccone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saccone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.