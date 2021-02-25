Overview

Dr. Paul Sack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sack works at UNION MEMORIAL HOSPITAL-DPT OF LAB MED in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.