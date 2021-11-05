Overview of Dr. Paul Sacks, MD

Dr. Paul Sacks, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.