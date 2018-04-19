Overview

Dr. Paul Saenger, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from U Munich and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Saenger works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.