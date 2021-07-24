Overview of Dr. Paul Saladino, MD

Dr. Paul Saladino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Saladino works at Cross Valley Health & Medicine in Newburgh, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.