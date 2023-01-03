Dr. Paul Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Salinas, MD
Dr. Paul Salinas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and White Rock Medical Center.
Frisco Spine Center4461 Coit Rd Ste 405, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 377-9200
Frisco Spine8350 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- White Rock Medical Center
From the front desk to the nurses to Shelby P. A. to Dr Salinas everyone is so nice and very professional. Dr Salinas is awesome. I’ve had a very bad experience with a neurosurgeon and Dr. Salinas put me at ease and explained everything. He advised me but didn’t force me to have surgery.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528262110
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center|M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
