Overview of Dr. Paul Salinas, MD

Dr. Paul Salinas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Salinas works at Frisco Spine Center in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.