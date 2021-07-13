Overview of Dr. Paul Saluan, MD

Dr. Paul Saluan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Denver



Dr. Saluan works at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.