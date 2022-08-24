See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Paul Salva, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Salva, MD

Dr. Paul Salva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Shriners' Hospital For Children.

Dr. Salva works at Pediatric Pulmonology Wstrn Mas in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Covici MD Facs. PC
    125 Liberty St Ste 308, Springfield, MA 01103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 739-4144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Shriners' Hospital For Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ciliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Bronchiolitis Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paul Salva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114914363
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind U/Riley Chldns Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Ariz
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of The Holy Cross, Worcster, Ma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Salva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salva works at Pediatric Pulmonology Wstrn Mas in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Salva’s profile.

    Dr. Salva has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Salva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

