Dr. Paul Salva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Salva, MD
Dr. Paul Salva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Shriners' Hospital For Children.
Dr. Salva works at
Dr. Salva's Office Locations
Steven J. Covici MD Facs. PC125 Liberty St Ste 308, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Shriners' Hospital For Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best!
About Dr. Paul Salva, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114914363
Education & Certifications
- Ind U/Riley Chldns Hosp
- U Ariz
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- College Of The Holy Cross, Worcster, Ma
