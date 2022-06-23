Dr. Paul Samia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Samia, DMD
Overview
Dr. Paul Samia, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Samia works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Harris Crossing13700 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (984) 666-5474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samia?
I had been referred to another dentist for a possible root canal. At that visit, midway into procedure, the Endodontist determined tooth was cracked and would need to be extracted. On my way home I stopped at Dr. Samia's office to get appointment or referral gor needed extraction. Much to my surprise, he took me in immediately to extract the tooth! The extraction was "tough", but both he and his assistant tried to make a semi-traumatic experience as bearable as possible. He took ample time both before and after to explain procedure, care and options. I received a follow-up call within 24 hrs of procedure to check on how I was, as well as to confirm my follow-up visit in 1 week.
About Dr. Paul Samia, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205406352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samia works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Samia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.