See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Paul Sann, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paul Sann, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paul Sann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Sann works at Seattle Foot & Ankle Wellness Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM
Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM
4.8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Theresa Nguyen, DPM
Dr. Theresa Nguyen, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Megan Wilder, DPM
Dr. Megan Wilder, DPM
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Seattle Office @ the Healing Tree
    3225 California Ave Sw, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 607-6709
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    3:30pm - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste G10, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 242-6553
  3. 3
    South Lake Union
    500 Yale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 607-6709
  4. 4
    White Center Office
    9801 17th Ave Sw, Seattle, WA 98106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 607-6709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sann?

    Photo: Dr. Paul Sann, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Sann, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sann to family and friends

    Dr. Sann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Sann, DPM.

    About Dr. Paul Sann, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952612731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Heritage Valley Beaver
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Sann, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.