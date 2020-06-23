Dr. Paul Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Santiago, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Santiago, MD
Dr. Paul Santiago, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
Wu Dept Neurosurgery4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1044 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-3577
Barnes-jewish Hospital660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santiago operated on my husband for a traumatic spinal cord injury from a fall. He is a very talented surgeon, who performed 8.5 hours operation to repair 8 vertebrae in his spine. He took the time to explain everything and answer all of our questions. We found him to be a very caring and down to earth human being. Our family fell in love with him and will use his skills in the future as needed. Thank you Dr. Santiago. Charles Smith family.
About Dr. Paul Santiago, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
