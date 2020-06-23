Overview of Dr. Paul Santiago, MD

Dr. Paul Santiago, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Wu Dept Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.