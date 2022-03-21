Dr. Paul Sasaura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasaura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sasaura, MD
Dr. Paul Sasaura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Northern California Orthopedic Centers Medical Group6403 Coyle Ave Ste 170, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 965-4000
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr Paul sasaura fix my right knee in nov and I have pain inmy left kneeto
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093717118
- Orthopaedic Surgery Uc Davis Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
