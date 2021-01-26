See All Neurosurgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Paul Sawin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Sawin, MD

Dr. Paul Sawin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Sawin works at Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sawin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee
    720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  2. 2
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Park
    1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A-280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  4. 4
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary
    758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  5. 5
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd # 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Sawin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053361386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute - Postgraduate Fellowship in Spinal Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Neurological Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Surgical Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska - Life Sciences & Music Performance
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sawin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

