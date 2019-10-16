Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmeltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Locations
Atrium Health Hpb Surgery Charlotte1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-3165
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Heart Failure & Transplant Greenvill126 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (704) 355-6649
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-6649
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had liver transplant August 6.This DOCTOR is on e of the best i Have ever had the pleasure of coming in contact with.This man has taken care of me since april and he has done a fantastic job. I honestly don't think i would have made it thru this without his expertise and his staff was wonderful.Forever THANKFUL TO ALL
About Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmeltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmeltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmeltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmeltzer has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmeltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmeltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmeltzer.
