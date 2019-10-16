See All Gastroenterologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.

Dr. Schmeltzer works at Atrium Health Hpb Surgery Charlotte in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Health Hpb Surgery Charlotte
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-3165
  2. 2
    Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Heart Failure & Transplant Greenvill
    126 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-6649
  3. 3
    Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-6649

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Lincoln

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Hepatitis C
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Biopsy
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Wireless pH Testing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Puncture Aspiration
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2019
    Had liver transplant August 6.This DOCTOR is on e of the best i Have ever had the pleasure of coming in contact with.This man has taken care of me since april and he has done a fantastic job. I honestly don't think i would have made it thru this without his expertise and his staff was wonderful.Forever THANKFUL TO ALL
    Spurgeon "Derrell" Mills — Oct 16, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Schmeltzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861671554
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
