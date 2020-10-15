Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD
Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Harlis Family Foot and Ankle - Port St Lucie1680 SE Lyngate Dr Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 210-3339Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Paul Schmidt MD is back in Florida. His new address is 3601 NW Federal Highway Jensen Beach. phone# 772-208-3057
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245252444
Education & Certifications
- EMG & Neuromuscular Disease
- University Hospital Newark
- St Joseph Hospital New Jersey
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of New York at Stony Brook
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
