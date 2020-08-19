Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD
Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5928Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I struck gold when Dr. Schmidt became my Breast Cancer Surgeon. He is an amazing surgeon and an expert on hereditary cancer which was very important to me as I am BRCA1 positive. He also has a strong research background which I believe is key in his expertise. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Paul Schmidt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851596142
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
