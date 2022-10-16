Dr. Paul Schmitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schmitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Schmitt, MD
Dr. Paul Schmitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Schmitt works at
Dr. Schmitt's Office Locations
-
1
South Texas Brain and Spine Center1227 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 883-4323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmitt?
An emergence!! Dr Schmitt performed quickly and very successfully in saving my 92 year old wife's from damaging physical results of the stroke He is vert deserving of 5 stars
About Dr. Paul Schmitt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1003115270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitt accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.