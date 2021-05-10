Dr. Paul Schneck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schneck, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Schneck, MD
Dr. Paul Schneck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Schneck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schneck's Office Locations
-
1
Cristian D Ciora MD LLC163 Engle St Ste 1A, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-0505
- 2 200 Engle St Ste 27, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-0505
-
3
Paul E Schneck MD PC16 E 79th St Ste 33, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 517-2908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneck?
Dr. Schneck is an incredible and world class psychiatrist. I have been working with Dr. S for 10+ years and he is clearly brilliant and helped me turn my life around to be an incredibly successful lawyer in NYC. He has a classic New York style and his approach takes patience but he gives 100% to every client who is committed to honestly and real progress. Dr. Schneck is a great man, his commitment to New York has helped so many lives.
About Dr. Paul Schneck, MD
- Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1477560985
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneck works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.