Overview of Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM

Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Schodowski works at Kingsport Podiatry in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.