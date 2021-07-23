Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schodowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM
Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Dr. Schodowski works at
Dr. Schodowski's Office Locations
-
1
Kingsport Podiatry2004 American Way Ste 115, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-8840
-
2
Paul B Schodowski Dpm2671 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste B, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schodowski?
Dr. Schodowski is very professional, knowledgeable and efficient. He knows what he is doing. He makes his patients feel comfortable and at ease. His staff is friendly and cordial. So is his friendly energetic receptionist who greets the patients with a smile that relaxes all the patients. The offices are very immaculate. The inserts Dr. Schodowski had made for me make me feel like I’m walking on clouds. Now I can do my daily walk again. I highly recommend him to family and friends or anyone who needs a Podiatrist.
About Dr. Paul Schodowski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033109327
Education & Certifications
- Montgomery Hospital
- Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schodowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schodowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schodowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schodowski works at
Dr. Schodowski has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schodowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schodowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schodowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schodowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schodowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.