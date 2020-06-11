Dr. Schubert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Schubert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Schubert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Schubert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates-south Weymouth Internal Medicine541 Main St Ste 400, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 340-0100
-
2
Harbor Medical Associates15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schubert?
Listens to what I say and gives me answers that are easily understood
About Dr. Paul Schubert, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013994185
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schubert works at
Dr. Schubert has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schubert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schubert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.