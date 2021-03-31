Dr. Paul Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Schulman, MD
Dr. Paul Schulman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Schulman's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-4885
- 3 554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 360-3796
St Charles Rehabilitation1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 249-9525
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul Schulman is a caring doctor dedicated to his patients. I have been his patient for over 25 years. Dr. Schulman is the most professional and kind doctor I have met. Dr. Schulman listens and has never rushed my visits. All symptoms and concerns become his as he partners with his patient toward wellness. When approval is needed for a treatment Dr. Schulman and his staff make sure it happens. A more professional, dedicated doctor cannot be found. In his care I am confident. Dr. Schulman will find answers. For Dr. Schulman you are family and his efforts are unrelenting. My only regret is that Dr. Schulman, a rheumatologist cannot be my general practitioner. Courteous, caring, professional, a partner in health is the definition of this exceptional doctor. I feel privileged to be a patient of this extraordinary physician. Dr. Schulman is the model from which all doctors can be judged. Thank you for allowing me to be your patient.
About Dr. Paul Schulman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.