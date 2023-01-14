Overview

Dr. Paul Schulster, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Schulster works at PAUL L SCHULSTER MD in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.