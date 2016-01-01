Dr. Paul Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schultz, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Schultz, MD
Dr. Paul Schultz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz's Office Locations
Cataract & Laser Institute of Southern Oregon, PC1408 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Schultz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265413934
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Us Naval Hosp
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.