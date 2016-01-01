Overview of Dr. Paul Schulz, MD

Dr. Paul Schulz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Schulz works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.