Dr. Paul Schulz, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Schulz, MD
Dr. Paul Schulz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Schulz's Office Locations
UTHealth Neurosciences - Neurocognitive Disorders Center1941 East Rd Ste 4358, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Schulz, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184710477
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.
