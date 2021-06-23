Overview

Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Schwartz works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.