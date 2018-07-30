Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM
Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Louis A.klein112 La Casa Via Ste 130, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 943-6203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Very thorough, thoughtful and caring. Great bedside manner, would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518078518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.