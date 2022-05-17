Overview of Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD

Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Scolieri works at South Hills Ent. Association in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in West Mifflin, PA and Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.