Overview of Dr. Paul Scott, DPM

Dr. Paul Scott, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.