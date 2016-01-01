Overview of Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD

Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sedacca works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.