Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD
Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Div of Internal Medicine2300 S Broad St Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-2100
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Episcopal Hospital
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sedacca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedacca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedacca speaks Spanish.
