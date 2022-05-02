Overview

Dr. Paul Senter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Senter works at Texas Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.