Dr. Paul Sethi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
ONS Greenwich: 6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831, (203) 869-1145, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm
ONS Harrison: 500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528, (203) 869-1145, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sethi is more than an outstanding orthopedic surgeon, he is an authentic person with excellent listening skills and superior surgical knowledge and skills. I am very grateful he worked his magic on my battle worn/torn shoulder. At 61 years old and one year post rotator cuff operation, Dr. Sethi has given me back full range of motion and strength. Thank You.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Institute
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
