Dr. Paul Shea, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Shea, MD

Dr. Paul Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Carolin Ear Research Institute

Dr. Shea works at Medical Center Clinic in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Lee Anesthesia PC
    6133 Poplar Pike, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-9720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 10, 2019
    Excellent ENT Specialist who took the time to genuinely explain my conditons and options for treatments.
    John Green — Sep 10, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Shea, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376508630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolin Ear Research Institute
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shea has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

