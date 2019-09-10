Overview of Dr. Paul Shea, MD

Dr. Paul Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Carolin Ear Research Institute



Dr. Shea works at Medical Center Clinic in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.