Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheremeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM
Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Sheremeta works at
Dr. Sheremeta's Office Locations
-
1
Dfelsman Inc.3761 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 688-1774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheremeta?
About Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285671057
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheremeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheremeta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheremeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheremeta works at
Dr. Sheremeta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheremeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheremeta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheremeta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheremeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheremeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.