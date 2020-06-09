Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD
Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Family ENT Clinic, PC6751 N 72nd St Ste 207, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 571-5323
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Shenandoah Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sherrerd has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrerd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
