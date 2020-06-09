Overview

Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Sherrerd works at Family ENT Clinic, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.