See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (67)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD

Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Dr. Shonnard works at Nevada Orthopedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
3.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Shonnard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Orthopedics
    10635 Professional Cir Ste A, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 770-6490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Lassen Medical Center
  • Barton Memorial Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shonnard?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Shonnard, without question, is the best ortho surgeon in town. There are definitely other good ortho doctors in town, but Dr. Shonnard truly is the best. He does it all - hips, knees, shoulders. He is so easy to work with, and he is willing to spend time with you and answer all your questions. Dr. Shonnard is highly recommended by many, and I am one more adding my name to his long list of very happy patients.
    Andrea L — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shonnard to family and friends

    Dr. Shonnard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shonnard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720069115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hosp For Special Surg
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ NM
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Colorado/ Boulder
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shonnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shonnard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shonnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shonnard works at Nevada Orthopedics in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Shonnard’s profile.

    Dr. Shonnard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shonnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Shonnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shonnard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shonnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shonnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.